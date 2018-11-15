Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Gympie Magistrates Court, where a man has been warned he might easily have gone to jail.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Gympie Magistrates Court, where a man has been warned he might easily have gone to jail. Arthur Gorrie
News

'Too much alcohol, not enough drugs' blamed for DV

Arthur Gorrie
by
15th Nov 2018 8:26 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

"ALCOHOL and a lack of drugs” were described as contributing factors in a Domestic Violence Order breach before Gympie Magistrates Court on Monday.

A former Bundaberg man, 27, pleaded guilty to breaching a DVO on July 14.

The man's legal representative said the man's partner had taken the man's anti-depressant and anti-anxiety medication and he had not been able to obtain a replacement prescription.

The incident involved the man smashing refrigerator shelves, a door and a table top.

There was no threat to do bodily injury, though no doubt it was concerning behaviour, the court was told.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan told the man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, his actions were domestic violence, even if the property was his.

Mr Callaghan said the man's behaviour was "appalling” but he had "apologised by deeds, fixing the damage”.

Handing down a two-month jail sentence suspended for 12 months, Mr Callaghan said the sentence would not have been suspended "if you had laid a finger on her”.

alcohol domestic violence drugs gympie court
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Man caught using weed for pain avoids conviction

    premium_icon Man caught using weed for pain avoids conviction

    Crime CRAIG Desmond Carter, 55, has left court without a conviction despite pleading guilty in the Bundaberg District Court to three drug charges.

    Cautious Bundy councillor repays donation

    premium_icon Cautious Bundy councillor repays donation

    Council News Cr Cooper said his donation was returned as a safety precaution only

    Mum expecting twins locked up for stabbing sleeping woman

    premium_icon Mum expecting twins locked up for stabbing sleeping woman

    Crime Mother pregnant with twins sentenced for stabbing sleeping woman

    Local Partners