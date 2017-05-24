Too many people going to hospital when there is no need

WIDE Bay hospitals are being clogged up by people with minor injuries who instead should have gone to see their general practitioner according to the Primary Health Network.

Last month more than half the patients that presented at the Bundaberg Hospital did not need to be there, their symptoms were non-urgent or not immediately life-threatening.

This trend has remained consistent this year across the region.

From January to May 17, there were 20,651 patients at hospital in Fraser Coast, Maryborough and Bundaberg with a sickness that didn't require going to the emergency department.

Hervey Bay GP Dr Shaun Rudd said that from his experience, difficulty in accessing information on health care available was a reason of why people came into emergency departments with minor injuries.

"Across our region many people may still think of the Emergency Department as their first port of call for a range of medical conditions," Dr Rudd said.

"Even if you can't access a local GP or after hours doctor there are a number of options available."

Central Queensland, Wide Bay, Sunshine Coast PHN Program Manager, Peter Malouf said "If you're unsure of whether you need to go to the emergency department, you can visit the website to check your symptoms, speak to a qualified health professional for advice, find local medical services that are open,or find a home visit doctor.

"If you are seeking medical attention and your regular GP is closed, you have a range of options available.

"This is about informing people about what they can do to seek medical treatment.

"Emergency rooms across our region see too many patients presenting with non-emergency conditions.

"Going online to find medical services in your area can save you waiting in an emergency room and keeps our emergency services for emergencies,” he said.

Visit rightplacerighttime.com.au to check out your options.