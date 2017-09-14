Too many crashes on busy bush road

The scene of yet another crash at the intersection of Rosedale and Avondale Rds.

The scene of yet another crash at the intersection of Rosedale and Avondale Rds. Mike Knott

A LOCAL man is calling for changes to be made to Rosedale Rd and surrounding streets after witnessing six crashes in the last three weeks.

Peter Wyatt, who lives in the area, said the speed limit needed to be decreased along the "dangerous stretch” and defibrillators needed to be placed in the areas that ambulance crews couldn't get to quickly enough.

Mr Wyatt said the last crash he witnessed took paramedics 40 minutes to get to.

"I am not knocking the ambulance service at all, it is a bush road away from main areas, but I do think we need first responders stationed through these areas and defibrillators on hand,” he said.

Mr Wyatt said he had helped crash victims many times on the busy road and said the main problem was the speed limit, which currently jumps between 80km and 100km.

"It needs to be reduced,” he said.

"We have a lot of tourists and visitors that don't know the road and there are a lot of driveways coming off this road.

"It is overloaded and if you don't know the road, you go too fast and you have an accident.”

It's not the first time issues about the Rosedale Rd area have been aired.

Last week, the NewsMail reported on the concerns of resident Casey Rose who said he had witnessed the aftermath of many crashes in the area, specifically at the intersection on Rosedale and Quinn Rds.

"I've seen human bodies that didn't look human,” he said.

A spokesman for the Department of Transport and Main Roads said they had not received feedback in recent times about the Rosedale and Quinns roads intersection but would continue to monitor the intersection and consider it for upgrading in the future.

Mr Wyatt said he had spoken to Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey about his issues with Rosedale Rd and surrounding areas.

"Someone needs to look at the speed limits now,” he said.

"It is just getting out of hand and it is ridiculous that we have to put up with this.”

The NewsMail contacted Bundaberg Regional Council, who stated the issue was to do with the Department of Transport and Main Roads.