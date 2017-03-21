TOO HIGH: Seven test positive for drugs in three days

TESTING TIMES: Police said drivers need to be prepared to be tested for drugs at any time.

POLICE are furious after seven drivers tested positive for drugs in three days in Bundaberg

Their licences were suspended for 24 hours and they will now face court.

On Sunday, an 18-year-old Norville woman returned a positive result after she was pulled over by police on Gavin St in North Bundaberg about 1.05pm.

Later that day, a 40-year-old Bundaberg North man was pulled over on Bourbong St, Bundaberg Central, about 8pm and returned a positive test.

On Saturday, a 29-year-old Bundaberg West man tested positive after being pulled by police on the Ring Road at Woongarra.

All three will appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on May 4.

Two other drivers were also busted on Saturday.

About 9.25am, a 45-year old Avenell Heights man returned a positive test on Branyan St, Bundaberg West.

Then about 3.25pm, another 45-year old Avenell Heights man was pulled over by police on Thornhill St, Bundaberg North, and tested positive for drugs.

Both men are due to appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on May 18.

Two other male drivers returned positive drug tests on Friday

A 22-year-old Eureka man will appear in Childers Magistrates Court on April 7 after he was pulled over on North St in Childers about 8.25am.

A 34-year-old North Bundaberg man returned a positive test after being pulled over by police on Walker St, Bundaberg South, about 9.05am.

The 34-year-old will appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on May 4.

Senior Constable Danielle Loftus said drivers needed to be prepared for a roadside breath tests and drug tests at any time.

Anyone unable to provide a saliva sample is required to provide a specimen of blood for analysis.

TESTING TIMES

The drugs which are tested for are: