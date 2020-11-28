‘Too good for this world’: Sister’s heartbreaking tribute

Marissa Pinto says she is struggling to reconcile the death of her brother Chris Pinto, who was critically injured in a fall at Mudjimba Skatepark.

The sister of a Coast man who died just days after a skate park fall says to have lost him so suddenly was "the cruellest joke".

Chris Pinto suffered a critical head injury when he fell at Mudjimba Skate park about 2.45pm on Tuesday.

He was 32.

His death has rocked the tight-knit Marcoola community of which he became a part when he moved from Sydney nearly a year ago.

Floral tributes and cards with heartfelt messages adorned the skate park on Friday.

One message read: "Dear Mr C, we love you and we will always have you in our hearts".

Another read: "We will miss you all so much uncle Chris".

His sister Marissa Pinto described her brother as the most loving man who was simply too good for this world in a heartfelt tribute on social media.

"The idea that my beautiful brother won't be here anymore is just inconceivable," she said.

"For someone as good as him, always kind, always there for me, ever patient, ever modest and loving, and always honourable and motivated by his heart to have passed away so suddenly and so tragically feels like the cruellest joke."

Marcoola man Chris Pinto died after falling at Mudjimba Skatepark on Tuesday.

Mr Pinto was flown to Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital after his fall on Tuesday.

Police have confirmed he died on Thursday night.

He left behind his fiancee Jess.

"Watching his wonderful fiancee, the love of his life Jess tend to him, having to lose him and their plans for the life together, her immeasurable grief and then looking over at my parents who standing over their baby, are trying to comprehend this loss that is just so enormous," Ms Pinto said.

Flowers and cards have been left in honour of Chris Pinto.

She said as his big sister she had always wanted to protect him.

"I drove him near mad at times 'policing' him, telling him how to do things, keeping him safe," she said.

"He was such a beautiful soul as we all know, and that made me even more inclined to prepare him from the world.

She said her brother was a determined person, always defying the odds.

"He pushed me to be the best person I could be and held me when I fell apart.

Chris Pinto was toured with his sister in their band Winters End.

Mr Pinto and his sister were part of the band Winters End.

Ms Pinto said her brother was a driving factor in the band and their first international tour to Canada.

"Touring around Australia with him numerous times was such a wonderful adventure," she said.

"And the feeling of performing live on stage for people was a feeling like no other 'the best feeling in the world' he reckoned."

She said her brother was over the moon when he met his fiance.

"He'd found his other half, someone who had the same great sense of humour he had, who lived life to the fullest and who loved as fiercely as he did.

"These past 11 months in Queensland were the happiest of his life."

Ms Pinto said the only way she could even slightly reconcile her brother's death was to think that he "was simply too good for this world to stay in it too long".

"The outpouring of love and messages from so many of you have echoed the same common theme, that he was one in a million, so special, and gave so much love and touched all who were lucky enough to meet him," she said.

Flowers and cards have been left in honour of 32-year-old Marcoola man Chris Pinto who died after a fall at Mudjimba Skatepark on Tuesday afternoon. Picture: Patrick Woods