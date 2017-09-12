28°
TOO CUTE: Kitten has a ball playing cat-ch

CLASSIC CATCH: Bundaberg kitten Porky has been trained to catch and return balls.
Jay Fielding
by

YOU can't teach an old dog new tricks, so the saying goes, but you can definitely do it with a young cat.

Porky, a Bundaberg ragdoll cross, has been taught by his owner to catch a ball.

Lyndell Richards said she played ball with Porky and his brother, Stifler, who are eight months old, most afternoons.

"We taught him to catch the ball and return it," she said.

"He plays ball with us like a dog.

 

Owner Lyndell Richards with Stifler (left) and Porky.
Owner Lyndell Richards with Stifler (left) and Porky.

"We give him plenty of praise and claps.

"And I'm sure he loves the attention."

Porky's catch isn't the only image that talented photographer Lyndell has taken recently to catch people's eyes.

She's had a series printed in the NewsMail's reader photo section as as well as having several of her shots voted by our Facebook likers to be our cover image of the week.

The "passionately self-taught" photographer used to work in the dark room at the Australian Institute of Marine Science in Townsville.

Having "run out of photography ideas" in Bundy, she's taken up painting and is considering doing a nine-month Aboriginal art course in Cairns next year.

JAY FIELDING

Bundaberg News Mail
