Tongan on strict bail after rape claim

A TONGAN man with a wife and five children back in his native country has been accused of raping a woman in Bundaberg.

The accused, who was on a six-month work visa, appeared via video link at Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Thursday charged with rape and was seeking bail.

The alleged incident took place in Bundaberg on New Year's Day.

The accused was arrested a few days later and has remained in custody since.

A victim impact statement and CCTV footage from a taxi were submitted as evidence.

Defence lawyer Matt Molloy said the CCTV footage from the taxi showed the victim was intoxicated.

"But it doesn't show the parties being averse to each other in any way,” he said.

"They get out of the cab together, they get into the cab together.”

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Tina Bland objected to Mr Malloy's description of the events.

"I do not agree that that is how it's happened,” she said.

"They haven't got in together and they haven't got out together in those terms.

"I have the footage here and I'm happy to show it to the court.”

The footage was not shown in court but Magistrate Belinda Merrin said it was just one aspect of the interaction right up until the act of alleged rape.

"I don't accept the submission that it is a weak prosecution case and I don't accept it is a strong prosecution case, there is a prosecution case, as I see it,” Ms Merrin said.

"All of these matters and issues are for a jury to determine based on what they conclude from the footage.”

The bail application had been adjourned a few times since his arrest so the accused's girlfriend could provide an affidavit indicating she would support him for as long as it took for the matter to be finalised in the District Court.

But Ms Merrin raised concerns about the accused's commitment to the relationship given he was a married man who was out here working for six months, had started another relationship with another woman and then engaged in sexual intercourse with someone else.

Ms Merrin said the accused's bail application was further complicated by the fact his visa had been cancelled and he was now an unlawful citizen in Australia.

She also took into consideration the amount of time it would take for the matter to reach a superior court.

"If he is granted bail then he would be held in immigration detention and may face deportation,” Ms Merrin said.

"That in fact will be the case unless the prosecution provides for a criminal justice stay visa.”

The accused was granted bail with strict conditions, including surrendering his passport. The matter was adjourned until a later date.