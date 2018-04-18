Tommy Little explains raunchy pics

Tommy Little has revealed the real reason for his recent string of raunchy Instagram photos.

Throughout the week, the Aussie stand-up comedian had been joking that he hoped the photos would land him a modelling contract.

Tommy Little has been posting suggestive pictures on his Instagram page all week. Picture: Stu Morley

"I've decided that the world has enough comedians - what it doesn't have enough of is Instagram models, so I'm going to give that a shot," he told the Herald Sun on the weekend.

In the caption accompanying one of his photos, Little teased fans by suggesting he might just have landed himself a contract.

"I have an exciting announcement about #beamodel tomorrow night on The Project!" he wrote.

The images have raised eyebrows all week, with people asking Tommy what he was up to. Picture: Stu Morley

But it turns out his "exciting announcement" was that it was all done to raise awareness for youth homelessness.

"For the last two weeks, I've been making an absolute tit of myself posting model shots on Instagram, and telling anyone who'd listen that I want to get into modelling," the stand-up comedian explained on The Project.

"I exclusively modelled clothes I bought for Homie, a charity based in Melbourne that uses 100 per cent of their profits to help homeless Aussies.

"The pictures you've seen so far are cropped... I modelled them in locations where Aussies experiencing homelessness instead find kindness."

Little’s nude photos were actually designed to raise awareness for youth homelessness. Credit: Stu Morley

Some of his modelling locations included Launch Housing, YSAS (Youth Support + Advocacy Service), Homie's store, and the Lighthouse Foundation.

"The streets have always been tough, but thanks to this crap, it's gotten a whole lot tougher," said Little. "I'm talking about hostile or defensive architecture - and like a drunken uncle it's getting smashed all over your city.

"Sometimes it's with spikes on the ground to make a space too uncomfortable for a person to sleep there or unnecessary bars across benches, many you can't lie down on."

Tommy had led everyone to believe he wanted to get into modelling. Not the case. Picture: Stu Morley

"When you not only ignore the people that are most vulnerable but actually target them, that's just not the society that I want to live in," he told the panel.

"I knew I was at a point where it wasn't good, where my mum said 'I always knew you were a bit of a knob, I'm not surprised'."

He did jokingly admit taking his shirt off was voluntary.

Little also wrote in the caption that he wanted to be fully nude in the photo but that photographer Stu Morley "made me wear a d**k rag cause he's frigid".

Props to Little for contributing to a great cause. And hey - no one will be complaining if his shirtless post trend continues.