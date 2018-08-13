Tomahawk allegedly used in terrifying street incident

Police charged a 32-year-old man with going armed to cause fear.

A MAN will appear in Bundaberg Magistrates Court today after he allegedly charged at a car full of people while armed with a tomahawk.

Bundaberg police Sergeant Mick Ward said officers were called to Barolin St about 6.20pm yesterday after reports of a man brandishing a tomahawk.

Police will allege the man came running out of Barolin St unit before charging at the car.

Police don't believe the parties were know to each other.

As a result of police investigations a 32-year-old man was arrested and charged with going armed to cause fear, he will appear in court today.