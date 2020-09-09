Tom Hanks jets into quarantine

Tom Hanks is back on the Gold Coast as filming on Baz Luhrmann's embattled Elvis biopic is set to finally get underway.

The American actor flew into Coolangatta airport on a private jet late Tuesday, six months after he and his wife Rita Wilson contracted COVID-19 while he was staying on the Gold Coast and shut down production days before filming was due to begin.

Hanks was among the first high-profile celebrities to contract the virus, sending shockwaves around the world.

Tom Hanks enjoying a stroll along the beach in Broadbeach on the Gold Coast in January. Picture: Nigel Hallett

A spokesperson for the film said Hanks will now undertake the mandatory two-week quarantine on the Gold Coast before work on the production is due to begin at Village Roadshow Studios later this month.

Luhrmann's Elvis movie was originally slated to begin filming in February before heavy rain on the Gold Coast caused flooding on the set and delayed production by two weeks.

Hanks' illness and the COVID-19 pandemic then shut down the production for a further six months.

Tom Hanks with his wife Rita Wilson in quarantine on the Gold Coast after contracting COVID-19 in March. Picture: Instagram

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said in June that she had met with Luhrmann in a bid to resume the production "as soon as possible" and announced an industry safe plan was being developed by Screen Queensland and Queensland Health to ensure safety measures were in place.

Speaking in the US recently, Hanks explained that he was committed to returning to the Gold Coast for filming.

"There are dates on the calendar that say maybe we will be making this movie in October, but all of that stuff is a 'maybe' as questions about quarantine and temperatures and sterilising soundstages and all of that go on," he said.

Luhrmann has remained in Queensland throughout the lockdown period.