Gleeson rips into Rove over failed radio show

TOM Gleeson was at his brutal best when he interviewed Rove during his Hard Chat segment.

The ABC star, whose segment airs during The Weekly With Charlie Pickering, mocked Rove over his failed breakfast radio show with Sam Frost which lasted just one year on 2Day FM before being axed due to poor ratings.

"If a tree falls in the forest and no one hears it, would it have more listeners than your radio show?" Gleeson asked.

"Yes, it would," Rove laughingly replied. "That was an interesting experience that one. It was great to get up early every morning …"

"And be ignored?" Gleeson interjected.

"And be ignored and wonder, 'Why the hell am I doing this?'" Rove said.

"You've ruled out a return to breakfast radio," Gleeson said. "Hasn't the radio industry done that for you?"

"Yes, indeed they have," Rove said. "We came in and went out very quickly."

Rove McManus and Sam Frost hosted the 2Day FM breakfast show in 2016.

Radio clearly didn't work out for Rove, but he remains one of this country's most successful TV hosts thanks to his long-running talk show.

"You started hosting Rove Live at the age of 25," Gleeson said to Rove. "What was it like to peak so early?"

"Look, it was a joy," Rove laughed. "It was nice to know that my best work was already well and truly behind me by the time I hit my thirties."

Gleeson then brought up that Rove is making a return to live TV this Saturday night as part of Channel 10's Pilot Week. He's hosting a show called Bring Back … Saturday Night which could be commissioned for a full series in 2019 if the audience reacts to it favourably this weekend.

"You won the Gold Logie three times in a row, and now Channel 10's making you do a pilot," Gleeson said. "When you heard that, were you like, 'What the … ?'"

"Maybe they feel I still have something to prove to get the elusive Gold Logie number four," Rove said.

The highlight of the segment came towards the end when Gleeson raised Rove's catchphrase, "Say hi to your mum for me."

The resulting exchange between the two comedians was hilarious and can be viewed below.