Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Toilet paper is in scarce supply.
Toilet paper is in scarce supply.
News

TOILET PAPER: Local business has got the goods

Crystal Jones
by
13th Mar 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MANY shoppers have been left scratching their heads as they wonder where all the toilet paper has gone across Bundy.

But local business AB Supplies has reassured its customers, both domestic and commercial, that it has enough to go around.

Business partner Greg Buckland said they had enough stock in the Brisbane depot to last a good while.

"We are doing OK in the current market climate, we have a significant amount of back-up stock to last us the next few months," he said.

Mr Buckland said there was plenty of toilet tissue on the way.

"We had another shipment arrive on Wednesday and another one arriving (today) which has a larger holding of domestic roll," he said.

"This is the line which is suitable for the public."

Mr Buckland said he didn't expect any issues with supply to the commercial market.

"We have seen our customers ordering extra of the commercial ranges, but we anticipate no issues with supply into the future as we have a healthy back-up stock in our main warehouse," he said.

Mr Buckland said hand sanitiser had sold out, but more was on the way.

"We have seen an influx of inquiries and have sold out of sanitiser," he said.

"We have more arriving mid next week, we source from an Australian manufacturer which makes it easier to get supply ongoing."

Mr Buckland said the trickiest thing was dealing with the transport of his products from Brisbane to Bundaberg because there was an increased demand on trucks.

"We have definitely seen a significant increase in the number of inquiries, which we are working through as fast as we can," he said.

"With the current climate we have seen delays in getting stock out of our suppliers, there is extra pressure on transport too."

AB Supplies is at 28 Princess St.

For more information, call 4154 4200.

Bigger chains recently commented on their supply, saying they were restocking as fast as they could but shoppers were snapping toilet paper up so fast it wasn't sticking around.

toilet paper crisis
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New Bundy inspector is now on the beat

        premium_icon New Bundy inspector is now on the beat

        News AFTER two years as the detective inspector in Mount Isa, the Bundaberg Patrol Group has a new inspector, Anne Vogler.

        House host: Exchange cultures

        premium_icon House host: Exchange cultures

        News MEMBERS of the Bundaberg community are encouraged to become a host for exchange...

        WATCH LIVE: Bundaberg mayoral candidate forum

        premium_icon WATCH LIVE: Bundaberg mayoral candidate forum

        Politics Watch the candidates debate for who becomes mayor

        Emergency services on display at expo

        premium_icon Emergency services on display at expo

        News Emergency services will be coming together in Bargara for a Community Safety and...