TOILET PAPER: Local business has got the goods

MANY shoppers have been left scratching their heads as they wonder where all the toilet paper has gone across Bundy.

But local business AB Supplies has reassured its customers, both domestic and commercial, that it has enough to go around.

Business partner Greg Buckland said they had enough stock in the Brisbane depot to last a good while.

"We are doing OK in the current market climate, we have a significant amount of back-up stock to last us the next few months," he said.

Mr Buckland said there was plenty of toilet tissue on the way.

"We had another shipment arrive on Wednesday and another one arriving (today) which has a larger holding of domestic roll," he said.

"This is the line which is suitable for the public."

Mr Buckland said he didn't expect any issues with supply to the commercial market.

"We have seen our customers ordering extra of the commercial ranges, but we anticipate no issues with supply into the future as we have a healthy back-up stock in our main warehouse," he said.

Mr Buckland said hand sanitiser had sold out, but more was on the way.

"We have seen an influx of inquiries and have sold out of sanitiser," he said.

"We have more arriving mid next week, we source from an Australian manufacturer which makes it easier to get supply ongoing."

Mr Buckland said the trickiest thing was dealing with the transport of his products from Brisbane to Bundaberg because there was an increased demand on trucks.

"We have definitely seen a significant increase in the number of inquiries, which we are working through as fast as we can," he said.

"With the current climate we have seen delays in getting stock out of our suppliers, there is extra pressure on transport too."

AB Supplies is at 28 Princess St.

For more information, call 4154 4200.

Bigger chains recently commented on their supply, saying they were restocking as fast as they could but shoppers were snapping toilet paper up so fast it wasn't sticking around.