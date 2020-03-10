TOILET PAPER: Four retailers on their Bundy roll supply

THE NewsMail has reached out to major retailers to ask them what their supply is like.

The move came after requests from readers for information on where they can buy TP.

Smaller businesses in the Bundaberg region spoke to the NewsMail earlier about how they had sold out of massive amounts of toilet roll.

The NewsMail then contacted Coles, Woolworths, Bunnings and Officeworks.

A Woolworths spokesperson said they had a two-pack limit per customer and while stocks were low, they were refilling shelves as much as possible.

"To ensure more customers are able to purchase what they need, we now have a two-pack per transaction limit on toilet paper, both in-store and online," they said.

"We continue to work closely with our suppliers to get products onto shelves as quickly as we can.

"The makers of Kleenex, Sorbent, Quilton and Woolworths' own range of toilet paper are continuing to produce extra stock in Australian facilities to meet the demand.

"As a result, large volumes of toilet paper supply are flowing through to our stores each day."

But the spokesperson cautioned against buying too much.

"With this ongoing stock delivery, we encourage customers to continue purchasing only what they require," they said.

"The vast majority of the products in our range remain available for our customers as normal.

"We apologise to customers for the inconvenience caused by temporary stock shortages and thank them for their patience."

Bunnings is another Bundaberg chain store that has been shown to be sold out.

In recent days, photos emerged from readers showing bare shelves.

However, a spokeswoman said toilet paper was not a usual line at Bunnings.

"Bunnings had a promotional drop of this product during the festive season and we're currently not actively stocking toilet paper in our stores," they said.

"However, some stores may have some leftover stock from Christmas that they've put out for sale now."

Officeworks, which sells some toilet rolls, said they could not comment at this time.

A Coles spokesman said Bundaberg was caught up in the same frenzy as the rest of the country.

He said Coles was keeping up supply, however products were vanishing from shelves as quickly as they'd appear.