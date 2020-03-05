As toilet paper flies off shelves, one man is giving it away

Brad Marsellos has started handing out free toilet paper for locals.

Brad Marsellos has started handing out free toilet paper for locals. Contributed

AS TOILET paper flies off shelves in the Bundaberg region, one man has made it his mission to give back with kindness.

Local man Brad Marsellos rides a three-wheel bike which he places outside his workplace in the CBD.

Recently, a number of people have left gifts of fresh fruit and vegetables in the bike basket.

But recent panic buying inspired Mr Marsellos to give back.

"I think we need to remember we live in a society and instead of showing greed, show a little kindness and help each other out," he said.

"Wipe away the bad vibes and show bottomless generosity."

Photos View Photo Gallery

Mr Marsellos said the free TP had been popular.

"The basket was nearly emptied, one bloke took about three rolls, but not all," he said.

"It gave a lot of people a smile and a lot took photos."

Mr Marsellos's gesture comes as shelves across Bundaberg follow a national trend of bulk-buying toilet paper in the wake of coronavirus.

Phil Oakley grabbed a roll in case of an emergency and has stored it in a handy spot. Contributed

Readers have been sharing photos from around the region as toilet rolls vanish off shelves in most major retailers including Woolworths, IGA, Coles and Aldi.

Yesterday, Woolworths moved to apply a quantity limit on toilet paper packs.

The purchase limit of four packs per customer transaction applies in-store and online.

"It will help shore up stock levels as suppliers ramp up local production and deliveries in response to higher than usual demand," a spokesperson said.



"Our teams are continuing to work hard on restocking stores with long-life food and groceries from our distribution centres.



"The vast majority of the products in our range remain available for our customers as normal.

"We apologise to customers for the inconvenience caused by temporary stock shortages and thank them for their patience."