Toilet block set to be beautified

Bundaberg artist Paul Perry with one of the mosaic pieces that will appear on the toilet block at Crawford Park Bargara.

A PUBLIC toilet block at Archie’s Beach is getting an upgrade, as a local artist plans to bring the community together to turn it into a piece of art.

Bargara artist Paul Perry’s project will consist of mosaics covering the outside walls of the toilet block.

One section will be deliberately designed with the help of indigenous people, including local artist Dylan Sarra, and South Sea Islanders.

The other side will be a freeform design with the Great Barrier Reef as a canvas for people to add their own mosaic fish.

Mr Perry said the project came from the idea of connection.

“The project is about creating an art piece in this local area but also connecting it much broader than just local residents,” he said.

“It is about connecting with people, community and country.

“For example, I have a person who lives in Brisbane and she said ‘my Aunt and Uncle live in Burnett Heads and we used to come up to go fishing all the time’.

“Then she said her uncle has cancer so she wants to make this mosaic fish to connect her with that time, connect her to the story and to put it into words.

“That’s what it is all about.”

Bundaberg artist Paul Perry with some of the mosaic pieces that will appear on the toilet block at Crawford Park Bargara.

Mr Perry said Bundaberg tourism was jumping on board to create a website with the story behind each fish.

Mr Perry said so far he has people joining in from Victoria, New South Wales, Hervey Bay and Rockhampton as well as three Bundaberg schools.

Mr Perry said he was motivated to invite schools to contribute sections of the mural to help give them a sense of ownership. “I believe ownership of local assets and protection from vandalism is better managed by getting in at the grassroots levels and getting them involved,” he said.

Mr Perry said the motivation from the project came after he changed mediums to leave a lasting impact.

“I have been doing painted murals along Bargara since I moved up here five years ago.”

“It took two years to get the council to agree to let the painted ones go ahead and once I did get approvals they said all it’s going to last is two years and then we may paint it over.

“That is not the sort of legacy I want to leave so I moved into mosaics to create artwork that has a legacy of at least 30 years.

“In a sense there is a selfish element of me wanting to leave a mark and a legacy much longer than paint but it is also finding a medium where I can create something with the community.”

The final artwork will be unveiled in November 2020 as part of the Milbi Festival.

Contact Paul Perry on 0419 810 099 to join a mosaic workshop or to contribute a fish to the wall.