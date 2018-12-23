Together for holidays

HOME FOR CHRISTMAS: Prinesh Patel, Nicole Harrold, Karen Harrold and Terry Harrold are glad to be together for this year's Christmas celebrations.

HOME FOR CHRISTMAS: Prinesh Patel, Nicole Harrold, Karen Harrold and Terry Harrold are glad to be together for this year's Christmas celebrations. Mikayla Haupt

FOR many people, Christmas is a time of year rich for making memories with families.

Whether it's watching carols by candlelight, staying up late to try to catch a glimpse of Santa, waking everyone up before the sun to open presents or breaking for a nap after each meal, the festive season has plenty of tradition unfold.

And while sometimes loved ones move away, Christmas is a chance for everyone to come together.

The airport was abuzz yesterday morning with people eagerly awaiting the arrival of their loved ones.

Arriving just in time for Christmas Eve, Prinesh Patel was met at Bundaberg Regional Airport yesterday morning by partner Nicole Harrold and Karen and Terry Harrold.

In for a big Christmas Day, Ms Harrold said about 30 people were expected to be getting together for lunch and dinner come Tuesday.

She said there would be a lot of food - plenty of ham, potato and sides is in store for their Christmas lunch.

Being from Bundaberg herself, she said her family typically spent the Christmas season in the Rum City and were looking forward to the family get-together.

But if cooking a meal isn't up your alley this Christmas and you don't want to be alone either, fear not.

The Melbourne Hotel Bundaberg is holding a Christmas Day buffet, as is the Old Bundy Tavern, a cost is involved.

At Gin Gin Historical Museum, Gin Gin Lions Club is putting on a barbecue Christmas lunch with music by 2EZ. For more details phone 0414 429 973.

For those that have booked, there is a free community Christmas lunch at the Youth Hall at Bundaberg Church of Christ.

