Toddler's special moment as Ma and Pa fly back into town

IT WAS the cutest of welcomes when Janelle and Geoff Baxter flew home to Bundaberg from the Kimberley.

The couple had been staying in the outback and had very little mobile service, meaning little contact with their beloved grandson and godson Jett.

But landing back in Bundy and setting their sights on the adorable youngster with his welcome sign meant the world.

Little Jett truly missed "Ma and Pa Baxter”.

"Our grandson Jett William Young greeted us at the Bundaberg Airport last Thursday morning when we returned home after our holiday to the Kimberley,” Mrs Baxter said.

"Understandably seeing him standing there waiting so patiently just brought us to tears and all thanks to his beautiful Mother Rachael Haworth.”

Jett William Young waited at the airport to see his grandparents Janelle and Geoff Baxter. Contributed

The couple even took a special photo just for for Jett, two-and-a-half.

"His favourite colour is yellow so we wore these matching shirts to have a photo taken in them standing in front of the famous boab tree on the day that we arrived at Kununurra where we had good mobile service after being in the outback for 10 days and no contact with Jett,” Mrs Baxter said.

"Jett's mother Rachael said he absolutely loved the photo.”