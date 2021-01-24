Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A toddler has suffered finger injuries in a mower blades incident on Sunday afternoon. FILE PHOTO.
A toddler has suffered finger injuries in a mower blades incident on Sunday afternoon. FILE PHOTO.
News

Toddler with ‘significant’ injuries from mower blades

Darryn Nufer
24th Jan 2021 6:06 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A female toddler has been rushed to Rockhampton Hospital on Sunday afternoon with significant finger injuries after a mower blades incident.

A report from the scene indicated the youngster, believed to be two-years-old, had suffered significant lacerations to three fingers.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics were called to Dairy Inn Rd, Ironpot, at 4.40pm where the toddler had been transported to, following the incident at a private residence in the area.

The QAS spokeswoman said the toddler had sustained a hand injury and was taken to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.

READ: How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription

NEW OFFER: $5 a month for all the best stories, rewards

 

OTHER NEWS:

Man spiked by venomous fish in Gladstone region

RIP HARO: Tributes for popular sparky and union man

World War II 'ornaments' land Yeppoon man in court

editors picks mower blades incident
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Submission to fire inquiry pushes for enhanced prevention

        Premium Content Submission to fire inquiry pushes for enhanced prevention

        News “We often see aircraft bombing established fires, and people think that they put the fires out,” he said.

        WHAT’S ON: Plenty of Australia Day events in region

        Premium Content WHAT’S ON: Plenty of Australia Day events in region

        News Wide Bay-Burnett hosts Great Australian Bites festival this Australia Day.

        Woman hospitalised after reported snake bite

        Premium Content Woman hospitalised after reported snake bite

        News Paramedics were called to Good Night last night.

        Enrolled nurse reaches 50-year milestone in health

        Premium Content Enrolled nurse reaches 50-year milestone in health

        News Denise Holdway said she remembered her very first pay was $50.