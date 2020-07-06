Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A toddler sustained serious burns after she fell into a fire.
A toddler sustained serious burns after she fell into a fire.
News

Toddler with serious burns after fire pit fall

Michael Nolan
6th Jul 2020 10:07 AM | Updated: 2:17 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CRITICAL care paramedics rushed a female toddler to the Toowoomba Hospital after she fell onto a fire.

The incident occurred about 4.50pm yesterday, on private property at Helidon.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the young girl sustained serious burns to her arm and hand.

In an unrelated incident, paramedics also transported a woman to the Toowoomba Hospital, about 3.20pm yesterday after she fell from a roof.

The QAS spokesman said the woman fell about 3m and sustained a serious head injury.

MORE STORIES

Man dies after quad bike crash in Southern Downs region

Man dies in two vehicle crash west of Toowoomba

children editors picks fire pit fire safety injuries toddler
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Reduce speed: Flashing signs to be installed across region

        premium_icon Reduce speed: Flashing signs to be installed across region

        News The flashing speed signs will be installed in four areas of the Bundaberg region, as part of the State Government’s $1 billion project.

        CHECK IT OUT: All the details on our Samsung tablet offer

        CHECK IT OUT: All the details on our Samsung tablet offer

        News Tablet deal great way to view the latest local news for a $1 a day

        OPINION: Poverty is the problem, not the poor

        premium_icon OPINION: Poverty is the problem, not the poor

        News Pandemic a change to examine our attitudes

        10k of jobs, 10m tonnes of waste in $1b plan

        premium_icon 10k of jobs, 10m tonnes of waste in $1b plan

        News Queensland will share in a bonanza of 10,000 green jobs as a $1 billion recycling...