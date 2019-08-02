Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man has been caught high-range drink driving with an unrestrained two-year-old child in his car in Alice Springs.
A man has been caught high-range drink driving with an unrestrained two-year-old child in his car in Alice Springs.
Crime

Toddler unrestrained in drunk, disqualified driver’s car

by NATASHA EMECK
2nd Aug 2019 9:13 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN caught drink-driving with an unrestrained toddler in the car has been charged after police allegedly saw him driving erratically down footpaths with the headlights off in Alice Springs.

Alice Springs Watch Commander Alister Gall said the 40-year-old male driver was seen by a member of the public driving recklessly with an unrestrained two-year-old child along Grevillea Dr at about 11pm last night.

The car was also picked up by police on CCTV cameras and the man was later arrested the CBD where he recorded a high-range reading of 0.173.

Police also discovered he was driving disqualified and the car was unregistered and uninsured.

"Driving on the footpath is potentially very dangerous, let alone doing it at night while you're drunk," Watch Commander Gall said.

"It if was during the day there might have been a higher risk to members of the public so I dare say because it was late at night there weren't too many pedestrians around."

The man is expected to face court today, facing multiple charges including high range drink driving, disqualified driving, driving in a dangerous manner and having a child unrestrained.

More Stories

children court crime drink driving parenting toddler

Top Stories

    Bundy council's 'news' website in the spotlight

    premium_icon Bundy council's 'news' website in the spotlight

    Council News FIGURES being used to justify Bundaberg Regional Council's public relations website have been queried, and the council is refusing to explain itself.

    Brothers fined for coward punch attack on man at Macca's

    premium_icon Brothers fined for coward punch attack on man at Macca's

    Crime Man tells of 'indescribable' pain inflicted by pair

    • 2nd Aug 2019 8:21 AM
    What readers think about idea of a nuclear plant in Flynn

    premium_icon What readers think about idea of a nuclear plant in Flynn

    News A safe, modern power source... or something to fear?