Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Paramedics are working to stablsie a toddler who was ‘pulled from the water' this afternoon.
Paramedics are working to stablsie a toddler who was ‘pulled from the water' this afternoon.
News

Toddler serious after near-drowning at popular swim area

by Danielle O’Neal
23rd Dec 2020 5:38 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A toddler is in a serious condition after being been pulled from the water in South Bank.

Paramedics were called to a near-drowning off Little Stanley St at 4.14pm where a young child was pulled from the water.

Critical care paramedics are working to stabilise the toddler, who is reportedly awake and breathing but is in a serious condition.

It is understood once stabilised the child will be taken to the Queensland Children's Hospital.

Originally published as Toddler serious after South Bank near-drowning

drowning

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ’FIRE JELLY’: Reported box jellyfish found on regional beach

        Premium Content ’FIRE JELLY’: Reported box jellyfish found on regional beach

        News Dr Stuart Kininmonth is urging swimmers to keep an eye out for stingers after spotting a box jellyfish at Workman’s Beach.

        ‘Dying trade’: Country bakery closes after desperate search

        Premium Content ‘Dying trade’: Country bakery closes after desperate search

        Business It comes as a quaint Coast bakery was forced to close its doors due to lack of...

        The new Bundy tattooist so good Cardi B gave him a shout-out

        Premium Content The new Bundy tattooist so good Cardi B gave him a shout-out

        News Meet Bundaberg’s new tattoo studio owners and see how the business got its name.

        APPLY NOW: Popular funding program returns

        Premium Content APPLY NOW: Popular funding program returns

        News Expressions of interest for the Stronger Communities Program grant are now open.