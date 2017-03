DISTRESSING INCIDENT: The home where a child was run over.

A TODDLER has been run over by a car in a Bundaberg driveway this afternoon.

Ambulance crews were called to the scene when the two-year-old was hit at a Hooper Ct address in Kepnock about 5.30pm.

Paramedics comforted a woman believed to be the child's mother who was visibly distressed.

The child received minor injuries, reportedly to its legs, and was taken to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.