The young boy was taken to hospital after being pulled from the water by bystanders.
Toddler pulled unconscious from water

by Anton Nilsson
5th Apr 2021 5:27 PM
A toddler was taken to hospital after an incident at a Sydney beach on Monday.

The boy was pulled unconscious from the water at Clontarf Beach in Sydney's northern beaches area.

Bystanders who came to the boy's aid called emergency services at 2.30pm and NSW Ambulance sent four crews, plus a helicopter.

By the time the boy was put in an ambulance and taken to hospital by road, he was conscious again.

He was taken to Sydney Children's Hospital in an unknown condition.

