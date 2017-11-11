Toddler on NewsMail front page 39 years on

Tiko Johnson was on our front page as a two year old in 1978.

BACK in 1978, Tiko Johnson was just two years old when he starred on the NewsMail's front page.

Tiko had been snapped playing at the CWA Child Minding Centre and was fond of the range of toys on offer.

The NewsMail tracked down Mr Johnson, who is now 42, still living in Bundy and loving it.

Mr Johnson said while he didn't remember the day of the photo shoot, he remembered seeing the edition of the NewsMail at his nan and pop's place.

While he moved away for a while and worked in Roma and Hervey Bay, Maryborough-born Mr Johnson said nothing could beat Bundy.

"Bundaberg has got the bush and the beach, it's got everything,” he said.

"The shops are all the same as in Brisbane and if not, you can order something here and get it the next day.

"We have everything.”

Mr Johnson went to primary school over East and finished Year 12 at Kepnock High.

He went to uni in Brisbane and is now a diesel fitter by trade and works on farms in the region.

"It's the best place for kids to grow up, in this town,” he said.

"I went away and came back because Bundaberg is a good town.

"I worked for Bundaberg Sugar for a few years laying the railway line then built roads all over Queensland for about 11 years then came back.”

Mr Johnson said his unusual name - Tiko - was Protugese in origin and had been the name of his dad's Year 1 teacher's son in Hervey Bay.

Its Portuguese origin comes from the Polynesian Islands.

"The Portuguese founded Polynesia first, they just didn't put a flag on it,” he said.

When he's not getting involved with the community or working hard, Mr Johnson said he often enjoyed a good game of golf on a Sunday.