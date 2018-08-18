Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
RACQ LifeFlight helicopter leaving Hervey Bay Hospital.
RACQ LifeFlight helicopter leaving Hervey Bay Hospital. Alistair Brightman
Health

Toddler kicked in face on property airlifted

18th Aug 2018 10:07 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A toddler has been airlifted by the Sunshine Coast-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter, after she was kicked in the face by a horse.

The incident happened at a property in the Mary Valley area yesterday.

The child was standing on the opposite side of the fence to the animal, when it kicked her.

The RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter, with a critical care doctor and Queensland Ambulance Service paramedic on board, was diverted to the scene as they were enroute to Maryborough for another mission.

With her mother also on board, the chopper airlifted the little girl to the Lady Cilento Childrens Hospital.

She was in a stable condition, suffering serious facial injuries.

animal attack editors picks horse kick toddler toddler injury
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    COPS INVESTIGATING: Double tractor fire declared suspicious

    premium_icon COPS INVESTIGATING: Double tractor fire declared suspicious

    News A POLICE investigation is under way after a suspicious fire at Bundaberg North broke out this morning.

    • 18th Aug 2018 11:01 AM
    Shed attached to house burns down in blaze

    premium_icon Shed attached to house burns down in blaze

    News A fire at Alloway this morning has burned a shed to the ground.

    • 18th Aug 2018 10:25 AM
    LIQUIDATION: Court orders iconic pub to be wound up

    premium_icon LIQUIDATION: Court orders iconic pub to be wound up

    News The company owes more than $1.2 million to the ATO

    Police enter driveway lined with pot-plants

    premium_icon Police enter driveway lined with pot-plants

    Crime A total 234 marijuana plants were located

    Local Partners