Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Toddler in critical condition after race track incident

Ali Kuchel
by
25th Mar 2019 10:18 AM | Updated: 10:38 AM

A TWO-year-old Lockyer Valley toddler is in a critical condition in hospital after a freak harness racing accident at Redcliffe last night.

The young girl was hit by the pace car's starting boom during a race at the Redcliffe Harness Racing Club track.

Reports indicate her mother, father and younger sibling were also hit.

A child has been left with critical injuries, and other members of her family have also been hurt, following a freak incident at the Redcliffe Paceway last night.
A child has been left with critical injuries, and other members of her family have also been hurt, following a freak incident at the Redcliffe Paceway last night.

Paramedics attended the track at about 6.50pm.

The toddler suffered critical facial and abdominal injuries and was taken to Queensland Children's Hospital where she remains in a critical condition.

Both parents and her sibling were also taken to hospital.

accident editors picks harness racing redcliffe toddler
Gatton Star

Top Stories

    Hundreds of fish die at Moneys Creek... again

    premium_icon Hundreds of fish die at Moneys Creek... again

    News THE Bargara community has woken up to hundreds of dead fish floating along the surface of Moneys Creek.

    Government reveals sweeping changes to Cashless Debit Card

    premium_icon Government reveals sweeping changes to Cashless Debit Card

    Politics Coalition wants extension to income management trial

    Sloppy jobseekers told to lift their game

    premium_icon Sloppy jobseekers told to lift their game

    News Frustrated Bundy boss shares brutal message

    'The drugs were gifts': Drug driver dodges jail

    premium_icon 'The drugs were gifts': Drug driver dodges jail

    Crime Man says bongs were for friends to use