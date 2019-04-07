Menu
PARAMEDICS rushed a toddler in serious condition to Gladstone Hospital overnight after she fell into a fire pit.
Craig Warhurst
Toddler airlifted to hospital after fire pit fall

Sarah Barnham
7th Apr 2019 8:27 AM | Updated: 9:54 AM
UPDATE: A TODDLER has been airlifted to Brisbane after suffering burns to her body in a fire pit incident overnight.

Paramedics were called to a Clinton address about 7.12pm overnight following reports a toddler had fallen into a fire pit.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said paramedics and a critical care paramedic attended.

The QAS spokesman said the girl suffered "partial thickness burns" and superficial burns to her abdomen, arms and legs after "contact with a fire pit".

The QAS spokesman said it was likely she fell into the pit.

The girl was transported to the Gladstone Hospital in a serious, but stable condition.

A Queensland Health spokeswoman said the girl was airlifted from Gladstone Brisbane some time last night and is now in a stable condition.

