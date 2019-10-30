Toddler faces new fight in cancer battle

THE family of a Mareeba boy undergoing cancer treatment is thankful for the community support despite a recent setback.

Three-year-old Nate Moule has been battling a rare embryonic brain tumour since birth.

He has undergone four brain surgeries over the past year.

The first surgery was after his diagnosis on October 31, 2018, removing most of the tumour.

Famed Sydney surgeon Dr Charlie Teo then stepped in and helped Nate with further surgeries in January and May.

Mareeba mum Katie Moule wants to thank neurosurgeon Charlie Teo for saving her son Nate's life in two surgical operations. Nate was diagnosed with a rare embryonic brain tumour in October last year.

Unfortunately, a routine scan in August revealed a recurrence of the tumour.

Mother Katie Moule said the setback was disappointing.

"We've moved our lives again now," she said.

The family has returned to in Brisbane for Nate's treatment.

However, despite the bad news, Ms Moule said Nate had been handling the situation well.

"He's good - he's happy, he's strong-willed and he has made it this far," she said.

"He's adjusting but it's hard work."

Nate presents Dr Teo with money raised for surgery from the Mareeba Wheelbarrow Race.

Nate's quality of life has been exceptional, despite the constant surgeries - thanks in part to Dr Teo's work.

"I'm extremely grateful for the 12 months he's given us," she said.

"We're going to keep in touch with Dr Teo in a couple of weeks - we haven't ruled out further surgery."

Nate's GoFundMe page has raised more than $15,000 to help with treatment costs since its creation in December last year, which Ms Moule said had been a big help.

"The bills from home don't stop," she said.

"Thank you very much and we won't give up - we're going to keep fighting."

For more information about Nate and Ms Moule's journey, visit their Facebook page.