Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Toddler critical following near drowning

by Kyle Wisniewski
21st Dec 2020 6:55 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

A near drowning on the Gold Coast has resulted in a toddler being rushed to hospital in a critical condition.

Paramedics and High Acuity Response Unit went to the scene off SeaWorld Drive to treat the young girl.

She was taken to the Gold Coast University Hospital following the incident at 4:55pm today in a serious condition.

The event follows a lifeguard finding the body of Brisbane resident Alvin Prasad on Mermaid Beach about 9.15am this morning after he went missing during a moonlit swim at Surfers Paradise early on Sunday morning.

kyle.wisniewski@news.com.au


Originally published as Toddler critical following near drowning

More Stories

editors picks near-drowning

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        GALLERY: Looking back at Bourbong St through the years

        Premium Content GALLERY: Looking back at Bourbong St through the years

        News A selection of images of Bourbong St from the 1800s to now.

        ‘It will intimidate Fox Resources’: War on coal ramps up

        Premium Content ‘It will intimidate Fox Resources’: War on coal ramps up

        News The war against proposed coal mining in the Bundaberg region has ramped up.

        Back off Byron, 1770 doesn’t want to be ‘celebrity hotspot’

        Premium Content Back off Byron, 1770 doesn’t want to be ‘celebrity hotspot’

        News A suggestion that 1770 could become the next Byron Bay has been dismissed by...

        New satellite units to keep Bundy connected during disaster

        Premium Content New satellite units to keep Bundy connected during disaster

        News NBN Co have been installing the units in areas along the Queensland coast.