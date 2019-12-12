Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A young boy is fighting for life at Sunshine Coast University Hospital.
A young boy is fighting for life at Sunshine Coast University Hospital. Warren Lynam
News

Toddler fights for life after brother pulls him from pool

Felicity Ripper
12th Dec 2019 3:31 PM | Updated: 5:11 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE 5PM:

A TODDLER is fighting for life in the Intensive Care Unit after his young brother is understood to have pulled him from a family pool and sounded the alarm. 

Paramedics and police raced to the scene at a Mooloolah Rd residence at Mooloolah Valley just after 10am. 

He was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital where he remains in a critical condition. 

EARLIER: 

A TODDLER has been taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital after a near drowning at a home this morning.

Police and paramedics were called to the Mooloolah Valley residence on Mooloolah Rd just after 10am.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said a 16-month-old boy was transported to hospital.

"The Child Protection and Investigation Unit is investigating, as they do with any matter of this kind, but the incident is not deemed suspicious," the QPS spokeswoman said. 

More Stories

Show More
hospital mooloolah sunshine coast university hospital
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Students wait for OP results tomorrow

        premium_icon Students wait for OP results tomorrow

        News OP results will be released on Saturday and many recent Year 12 graduates are anxiously waiting to see how they sit on the ladder.

        • 12th Dec 2019 4:30 PM
        MPs call for investigation into engineers at Paradise Dam

        premium_icon MPs call for investigation into engineers at Paradise Dam

        Politics THE LNP is requesting an investigation into individuals for potential breaches of...

        Woman reported missing from Mundubbera

        Woman reported missing from Mundubbera

        Breaking Amanda Wyatt not seen since October 3, reported missing on December 3.

        Cows on the road? What you need to know

        premium_icon Cows on the road? What you need to know

        Rural Police explain what happens when stray livestock wander onto roads.