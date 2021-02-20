Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A two-year-old boy is fighting for life after being hit by a car, with police speaking to the driver, who is known to the toddler.
A two-year-old boy is fighting for life after being hit by a car, with police speaking to the driver, who is known to the toddler.
News

Toddler critical after being hit by car

Ellen Ransley
by and Ellen Ransley
20th Feb 2021 1:18 PM

A two-year-old boy remains in a critical condition after he was hit by a car in western Sydney on Friday.

Police were called to Fairfield Hospital shortly after 4pm after the "seriously injured" child was admitted for treatment.

He was transferred to The Children's Hospital at Westmead in a critical condition, where he remains at lunchtime on Saturday, a NSW Police spokeswoman said.

Police cordoned off parts of Nelson Street in Fairfield Heights after a toddler was hit by a car. Picture: Damian Shaw
Police cordoned off parts of Nelson Street in Fairfield Heights after a toddler was hit by a car. Picture: Damian Shaw

Early investigations suggest the child was hit by a car on Nelson Street at Fairfield Heights, where a crime scene was set up on Friday afternoon.

Police are speaking with the driver, who is known to the child, and said in a statement an investigation into the incident is underway.

 

Originally published as Toddler critical after being hit by car

car accident

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man crashed car with high BAC reading

        Premium Content Man crashed car with high BAC reading

        News MAGISTRATE: “You were a danger to yourself and other road users.”

        Bundy’s best kept secret stays and guesthouses

        Premium Content Bundy’s best kept secret stays and guesthouses

        News Quirky, charming and luxury escapes are trending in Bundaberg with plenty of...

        GREAT DEAL: $1 for the best local news, great rewards

        Premium Content GREAT DEAL: $1 for the best local news, great rewards

        News Your support for local journalism is vital in our community

        Biosecurity alert issued for tick disease fatal to dogs

        Premium Content Biosecurity alert issued for tick disease fatal to dogs

        News A CQ scientist says the disease can also transmit to humans with favourite tick...