Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Clarence Valley snake specialist Paul Jones and the Eastern Small-eyed snake.
Clarence Valley snake specialist Paul Jones and the Eastern Small-eyed snake. Ebony Stansfield
Pets & Animals

Venomous snake bites toddler in his backyard

ebony stansfield
by
8th Dec 2018 4:00 AM

A TWO-year-old toddler received multiple bites on his body from a venomous snake while he played in his backyard.

The boy was immediately taken to Grafton Base Hospital and is in a stable condition.

The hospital called upon Clarence Valley snake specialist Paul Jones to identify the snake, which was venomous Eastern Small-eyed snake.

According to the specialist, it's quite uncommon to be bitten by this snake as it's nocturnal and shelters beneath rocks, logs and the bark of fallen trees during the day, but Mr Jones has seen people bitten in the Valley.

When he was called to the hospital, Mr Jones counted the scales with a toothpick to confirm the type of snake.

Eastern Small-eyed snake which bit a two-year-old Clarence Valley toddler while he played.
Eastern Small-eyed snake which bit a two-year-old Clarence Valley toddler while he played. Ebony Stansfield
eastern small-eyed snake grafton base hospital snake
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    One Nation reveals candidate in battle for Hinkler

    premium_icon One Nation reveals candidate in battle for Hinkler

    Politics Pauline Hanson turns to a well-known face to take on Pitt

    • 8th Dec 2018 5:00 AM
    Thank you firefighters for your tireless efforts

    premium_icon Thank you firefighters for your tireless efforts

    News Bundy region fire fighters thanked for their efforts

    • 8th Dec 2018 5:00 AM
    Bus driver hailed a hero after avoiding crash in wild storm

    premium_icon Bus driver hailed a hero after avoiding crash in wild storm

    News Bus driver hailed a hero after he avoided a "catastrophic crash”

    • 8th Dec 2018 5:00 AM
    Canegrowers CEO bitter on sugar tax 'fix'

    premium_icon Canegrowers CEO bitter on sugar tax 'fix'

    Politics Dan Galligan questioned if sugary drinks tax will work

    • 8th Dec 2018 5:00 AM

    Local Partners