NRL boss Greenberg makes Burgess call

Sam Burgess speaks to the press during a South Sydney Rabbitohs NRL media opportunity at Redfern Oval on Tueaday. Picture: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

NRL chief executive Todd Greenberg says the integrity unit can't rush their investigation into the sexting scandal involving South Sydney star Sam Burgess.

The Rabbitohs' premiership push has been overshadowed by allegations from a 23-year-old woman that a social media account owned by Burgess was used to communicate lewd images and video of two players to her in May.

"No one wants to get it done quicker than I do. But what we want to do is get it right, and we want to make sure we're dealing with all the people and that takes time," Greenberg said.

The rugby league boss refused to reveal the investigation's persons of interest, despite reports this week that the woman at the centre of the scandal had refused to co-operate with the integrity unit's investigation and was overseas.

Rabbitohs star Sam Burgess trains this week. Picture: Phil Hillyard

"We will pursue a number of different people in the this process," Greenberg said.

"I'm not prepared to talk about individuals who will be interviewed because it's not fair to do that.

"You can never control the timing, but you have to let the process run its course. We want to get it right."

According to reports, Burgess is expected to be cleared to face the Roosters in Saturday night's blockbuster grand final qualifier against arch rivals the Sydney Roosters.

Burgess himself said on Tuesday that he hoped the investigation would be completed within 48 hours and stressed he was "happy" for officials to get to the truth of the accusations.

Todd Greenberg says the NRL can’t do anything until its investigation is complete. Picture: Simon Bullard

On Wednesday, South Sydney coach Anthony Seibold praised Burgess and his entire team's ability to remain focused on football in the face of the accusations against their highest-profile player.

"The public has only heard one side of the story," Seibold told Sky Sports Radio.

"The investigation will hopefully conclude today or tomorrow and then people can make up their own mind on the story that has been out there.

"Obviously it wasn't ideal having the club on the front page and being the lead story on most of the news agencies across the country on Friday and Saturday last week, but I thought the guys showed a lot of resolve."