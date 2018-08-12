Today's brief news snippets

Water interruptions may take place on Wednesday for those who live in Qunaba.

Water outage

Bundaberg Regional Council will be replacing hydrants in the area on the Hummock 9.30am-12.30pm.

Road closure

DRIVERS are advised the overbridge at James St, Rosedale will be closed to traffic later this month.

Reconditioning work will take place from August 24-27.

Traffic will be diverted to Watson Rd.

Alloway bushfire

QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services battled a bushfire burning near Goodwood Rd, Alloway, yesterday.

The fire broke out about 2pm and posed no threat to property.

At 2.30pm yesterday, QFES reported firefighters were working to control the blaze.

Residents were asked to close windows and doors, and if suffering from a respiratory condition, to keep medications close by.

Drivers were warned to drive with caution and to conditions.

Bridge load limits

A 25-tonne load limit is now imposed on St Agnes Creek and Perry River bridges on Wallaville Rd, Morganville.

This is in effect from tomorrow after Bundaberg Regional Council held a structural inspection recently.

Inquiries can be directed to the council's district engineer, Tony Wright.

Phone 1300883699 for more information.

DVA visit

AN OFFICER from the Department of Veterans' Affairs will visit the Hinkler electorate to provide information and answer questions about the complete range of services and benefits.

The DVA officer will be at Bundaberg RSL on Thursday and at the Isis RSL on Friday . To RSVP or to request a personal meeting, phone 1800555254.

Social notices

DO YOU have a community event to share with our readers? Email details to editorial@news-mail.com.au.