Today to broadcast live from 1770 today

NATIONAL EXPOSURE: The Today Show is broadcasting live from Seventeen Seventy this morning. Patrick Woods

MILLIONS of people from throughout the country will get an up-close view of Agnes Water and Seventeen Seventy this morning.

Breakfast TV favourites Karl Stefanovic and Lisa Wilkinson will broadcast the Today Show from the Seventeen Seventy foreshore.

Attracting the show to the region was a collaborative effort between Discovery Coast Tourism and Commerce, Gladstone Area Promotion Development Limited and Gladstone Regional Council.

DCTC president Amber Rodgers said the Today Show feature would help boost domestic tourism in the region.

She said it would showcase a mixture of the area's natural assets, like its beaches and national park, and some of the popular tourism activities.

"We're hoping to really take advantage of this mass promotional opportunity,” Ms Rodgers said.

"There has been some challenges in the past 12 months but we're in a wonderful holiday period at the moment, and after the school holidays we'll have our annual triathlon, so there's lots of good things to talk about.”

Joining Karl and Lisa will be Richard "Dickie” Wilkins, Sylvia Jeffreys and Natalia Cooper.

During their visit, Agnes Water region dog trainer Chris de Aboitiz will attempt to break a world record by paddling his stand-up paddleboard with 26 dogs on board.

"We always love getting out of the studio and into the very places that make Australia the great country it is,” Lisa said.

Karl and Dickie will also explore the area on Harley-inspired motorcycles and try their hand at offshore fishing.

"We know how good Australia is, but seriously, how good is Australia! Sun, beaches, wine, pizza, and five very different places that sum up the spirit of our great country,” Karl said.

Ms Rodgers said locals and tourists were invited to join in the excitement today.