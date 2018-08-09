Today Show to broadcast live from Warwick location tomorrow

Karl Stefanovic will be in Warwick tomorrow to cover the drought for Channel 9's Today Show.

WARWICK residents won't have to turn on their televisions to get headlines from breakfast news royalty Karl Stefanovic tomorrow morning.

On Friday, August 10, the popular news presenter will broadcast live from Warwick as he brings national coverage of drought from the Southern Downs.

It is understood the Today Show will live-cross to Mr Stefanovic in Leslie Park from its studio in Sydney, but further details are still to come.

Initial reports said the breakfast show would be filmed outside the Warwick Town Hall, but the Warwick Daily News has since received information that the location has changed to Leslie Park.

It is understood Georgie Gardner will broadcast from Channel 9's studio in Sydney.

A spokeswoman from the Southern Downs Regional Council said the council only found out about the media event today.

"We only found out this morning and the producers are still confirming details," she said.

Volunteers from the CWA Condamine Valley Warwick Branch have been asked to cater for the event.

"The ladies just rang us up this morning at about 11:30 at the rooms and told us it was on and could we take some catering down," treasurer Joyce Fearby said.

"I didn't even know they were coming to town."

