Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Karl and Peter Stefanovic. Picture: Instagram
Karl and Peter Stefanovic. Picture: Instagram
TV

Crisis talks: Karl Stefanovic could be axed today

19th Dec 2018 11:36 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CRISIS talks are believed to be underway over the future of Today host Karl Stefanovic following the abrupt exit of his younger brother, Peter, yesterday.

Insiders tell The Daily Telegraph Channel 9 could remove the older Stefanovic brother from his post as soon as today.

It is understood top level executives have been called into meetings this morning, with the future of several of the network's high profile breakfast TV talent in limbo, meaning it could be the end of the long-running Today Show as we currently know it.

 

Karl Stefanovic and Jasmine Yarbrough depart Mexico after their wedding. Picture: Jonathon Moran
Karl Stefanovic and Jasmine Yarbrough depart Mexico after their wedding. Picture: Jonathon Moran

Well-placed sources have told The Daily Telegraph that Peter's departure is just the beginning of a major talent shake-up for the both the weekday and Weekend Today shows.

The turmoil comes just two weeks after Today show boss Mark Calvert "stepped down" amid a year of disastrous ratings for the program.

Peter Stefanovic, Karl Stefanovic, Tom Stefanovic and Elise Pointon
Peter Stefanovic, Karl Stefanovic, Tom Stefanovic and Elise Pointon

 

ACA boss Steve Burling was announced as Calvert's replacement just five days later.

The Telegraph last week broke news that Peter had been moved from his hosting duties on Weekend Today with insiders blaming the Ubergate scandal and poor ratings as the reason behind sending the reporter packing after 15 years with the network.

There is also speculation looming over Today's ageing entertainment reporter Richard Wilkins.

Meanwhile Karl, 44, and his new wife Jasmine Yarbrough, are currently on their honeymoon in Aspen, and were spotted on a double date with long-time mate James Packer and his new partner Kylie Lim at a Japanese sushi restaurant yesterday.

Nine refused to comment when contacted.

 

Richard Wilkins, Belinda Russell, Christian Wilkins and Mark Calvert
Richard Wilkins, Belinda Russell, Christian Wilkins and Mark Calvert

More Stories

Show More
channel nine editors picks entertainment karl stefanovic today show tv

Top Stories

    Orphan scam deceives Bundy's McDonald's owners

    premium_icon Orphan scam deceives Bundy's McDonald's owners

    Crime Heartbreak as charitable couple discovers what happened to the gifts they regularly gave to orphans.

    Opinion: Welcome to KFC Land, where nature and Zingers unite

    premium_icon Opinion: Welcome to KFC Land, where nature and Zingers unite

    Opinion What comes first, the chicken or the tree?

    • 19th Dec 2018 11:15 AM
    Photos of Bundy homes in 60s, 70s surface

    premium_icon Photos of Bundy homes in 60s, 70s surface

    News Public asked to help identify historic houses

    OPINION: Making a better world a better place

    OPINION: Making a better world a better place

    Opinion Former MP shares thoughts on Christmas

    Local Partners