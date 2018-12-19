Crisis talks: Karl Stefanovic could be axed today

CRISIS talks are believed to be underway over the future of Today host Karl Stefanovic following the abrupt exit of his younger brother, Peter, yesterday.

Insiders tell The Daily Telegraph Channel 9 could remove the older Stefanovic brother from his post as soon as today.

It is understood top level executives have been called into meetings this morning, with the future of several of the network's high profile breakfast TV talent in limbo, meaning it could be the end of the long-running Today Show as we currently know it.

Karl Stefanovic and Jasmine Yarbrough depart Mexico after their wedding. Picture: Jonathon Moran

Well-placed sources have told The Daily Telegraph that Peter's departure is just the beginning of a major talent shake-up for the both the weekday and Weekend Today shows.

The turmoil comes just two weeks after Today show boss Mark Calvert "stepped down" amid a year of disastrous ratings for the program.

Peter Stefanovic, Karl Stefanovic, Tom Stefanovic and Elise Pointon

ACA boss Steve Burling was announced as Calvert's replacement just five days later.

The Telegraph last week broke news that Peter had been moved from his hosting duties on Weekend Today with insiders blaming the Ubergate scandal and poor ratings as the reason behind sending the reporter packing after 15 years with the network.

There is also speculation looming over Today's ageing entertainment reporter Richard Wilkins.

Meanwhile Karl, 44, and his new wife Jasmine Yarbrough, are currently on their honeymoon in Aspen, and were spotted on a double date with long-time mate James Packer and his new partner Kylie Lim at a Japanese sushi restaurant yesterday.

Nine refused to comment when contacted.