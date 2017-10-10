I have worked with the NewsMail since January 2012. I report in the Family Life section of the paper, which I love as I have two school aged kids. I grew up in Byron Bay before moving to Hervey Bay where I lived for 10 years, after that my family and I travelled around Australia then we finally settled in Bundaberg in 2011. I enjoy meeting new people and hearing about all walks of life.

EVERY night, around 105,000 people are homeless or sleeping rough across the country, with almost half of those aged under 25 years, and nearly 18,000 children under the age of 12 years.

In Bundaberg there are a number of people who are homeless from different circumstances.

Department of Human Services General Manager Hank Jongen said as today is World Homeless Day there is a timely reminder of the difficult challenges faced by those who are homeless or at risk of homelessness.

"The department is often the first point of contact for many people facing homelessness, so it's vital frontline staff can quickly identify individuals and families at risk, and offer information, resources and appropriate support,” Mr Jongen said.

Mr Jongen said the department has a network of specialist staff who link vulnerable people with government and local community services.

For more information on government payments and support services for those at risk of homelessness, visit humanservices.gov.au/socialwork