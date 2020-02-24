TODAY, FEB 24: News recap, dinner specials, events tomorrow

Have you got news around the region? Email crystal.jones@news-mail.com.au.

What made the news - a quick recap

Crews tend to the scene of the smash on Bourbong St.

The morning started off with a traffic crash on Bourbong St. Thankfully, no one was seriously injured but two women were transported to hospital.

It's been a busy week in the courts. Our lead story on today's front page is about a man found with drugs and guns at his property.

With the council election getting closer, more candidates are declaring their intention to run. Gin Gin builder Paul Bongioletti is the latest to share his story in the NewsMail.

Dinner specials

Cooking dinner?

Zac's Meats on Burnett St has whole budget rumps at $9.99 a kilo.

Dining out?

Bundy West Takeaway at 16 Branyan St has got a $10 burger deal, plus a fish, chips and salad deal for $12.

GP Witts at 53 Walla St has two cod and chips for $16.

Kacy's at Bargara has a full course with chili lime chicken wingettes for $9.90, a Greek inspired lamb rack with house-made pita and rustic salad for $39.90 and a deconstructed pear crumble for $11.90.

How to spend your day tomorrow

The Hinkler Hall of Aviation is hosting a 1920s exhibition, and it's free. Max Fleet

Go back in time

Duck into the Hinkler Hall of Aviation at 6 Mount Perry Road from 9am-3pm for The Twenties, an art and design exhibition exploring the era from 100 years ago.

The exhibition is free.

Are you a mum with young children? Join other mothers on a fun walk. Christopher Chan

Exercise for mums

Mothers can enjoy a fitness walk from 4-5pm - it's free and starts on Gerrard St, walking towards and through Baldwin Swamp to Lake Ellen and back again.

Bring water, sunnies, hat and sunscreen.

The meal deal at James's.

Daytime meal deals

If you feel like a cheap eat, head to James's Place at 112 George St for a James burger or lady burger with chips and a can of coke for $12.50. Lunch ends at 2pm.

Bundy West Takeaway has got coffee and a sandwich for $7 or coffee and raisin toast for $5.

