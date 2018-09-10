Greene fined but cleared over kick

Toby Greene has been fined by the match review officier, but not over his marking technique. Picture: AAP

GWS star Toby Greene has been fined by the match review officer - but not for his kung-fu style kick.

Greene's was all the talk after his team's big win, the Giant appearing to use his foot to fend off opponents while taking a mark on multiple occasions.

The AFL's MRO has slapped Greene with a fine for misconduct for his final-term kick on Swans opponent Nic Newman.

But the star forward was slapped with a $2500 fine for misconduct on Isaac Heeney.

The AFL ruled Greene's contentious "kicking" motion, one of which struck Swans defender Nic Newman in the midriff, was not of sufficient force to warrant action.

Greene was also cleared for making contact with Aliir Aliir with his boot.

Toby Greene kicks Sydney’s Nic Newman while trying to take a mark. Picture: Phil Hillyard

But Essendon legend Matthew Lloyd said Greene's marking technique needed to be outlawed to prevent injury to other players.

"We can't have this in our game," the three-time Coleman medallist said.

"Because you know what? (Dahlhaus) had his face lacerated. You can't get your knee that high, but you can put your foot in a second motion up like that and we are waiting for someone to lose their eyesight. Who knows what could happen to a player if we continue to allow that in our game?"

Port Adelaide premiership player Kane Cornes defended the act and said Greene had every right to protect himself in the contest.

"This is inside the rules. You're allowed to do that," Cornes said on Channel 9.

"You're allowed to keep your eyes on the ball, protect yourself with your knee or your foot. No issue. The outrage over this is far over the top."