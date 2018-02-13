Menu
Tour through the exHMAS Tobruk
Scuttling of ex-HMAS Tobruk postponed

Blake Antrobus
by
17th Jun 2018 3:45 PM
DIVE enthusiasts looking to explore the ex-HMAS Tobruk will need to wait a little longer.

The scuttling of the renowned former navy ship, which was due to take place on Tuesday, has been postponed.

HMAS Tobruk at sea.Photo: contributed
A post on the official ex-HMAS Tobruk Facebook page yesterday said the sinking had been delayed due to "unfavourable weather conditions".

"We apologise for any inconvenience, however safety is our first priority," the post reads.

The State Government announced the proposed scuttling date last Friday, but said it would be dependent on weather conditions and "subject to change at the last minute."

A new scuttling date has not been announced.

Tourism Industry Development Minister Kate Jones said the scuttling of the ex-HMAS Tobruk opens a new chapter for tourism in the Wide Bay region.

"With the scuttling of Tobruk, we are creating a unique, world-class dive attraction, which will generate significant spending and flow-on economic benefits to the Fraser Coast and Bundaberg," Mrs Jones said.

The ship will be scuttled about 25 nautical miles from Hervey Bay and 22 nautical miles from Bundaberg.

It will take Fraser Coast dive operators about an hour to an hour-and-a-half to reach.

