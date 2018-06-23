Tobruk remains above water, two possible dates picked

SCUTTLE: Minister for Environment and the Great Barrier Reef Leeanne Enoch and Project Manager Steve Hosack on the ex-HMAS Tobruk at the Bundaberg Port on Thursday.

SCUTTLE: Minister for Environment and the Great Barrier Reef Leeanne Enoch and Project Manager Steve Hosack on the ex-HMAS Tobruk at the Bundaberg Port on Thursday. TAHLIA STEHBENS

WHILE the future for ex-HMAS Tobruk lies at the bottom of the ocean, the scuttling date is up in the air.

Authorities are still monitoring weather conditions to determine the date.

No dates have been confirmed yet, however two potential windows of opportunity for towing and scuttling have been extended.

The potential dates include from today to Thursday or Saturday, June 30 to Tuesday, July 10.

Tow out and scuttling could occur any time within these windows.

The ex-navy ship has undergone preparations to become a world-class dive site for the past eight months.

Minister for Environment and the Great Barrier Reef Leeanne Enoch said it was wonderful ex-HMAS Tobruk would become the next addition to Queensland's vast portfolio of tourist attractions.

The scuttling of Tobruk is a two-day operation, with the tow out of the Port of Bundaberg on day one and scuttling on day two. Hundreds of people recently toured the ship on its final public display.

For more information visit https://bit.ly/2yz6MYc.