Tobruk operators could face further delays on tourist dives

DIVE SITE: Julian Negri from Bundaberg Aqua Scuba is excited about the future of diving in the region with the HMAS Tobruk to be scuttled off the Elliott Heads coast. Mike Knott BUN271216DIVE1

THE much-anticipated opening of ex-HMAS Tobruk divesite is less than a week away, but dive operators are skeptical as to whether they'll be able take tourists out next Monday.

Bundaberg Aqua Scuba's Julian Negri said the region was feeling the effects of Tropical Cyclone Oma which could put a halt to their operation until well into next week.

"We would've liked to go out some time this week to go through the dive paths again but the cyclone has caused big swells and winds which has made it too rough for getting out there,” Mr Negri said.

"We have been out and done some dives so we have got some dive paths mapped out for taking people through the wreck, but this weather is a bit hard to predict.

"There's a possibility we won't be able to get out for those first days but as soon as it settles down enough we'll go. We've definitely got people who want to be the first to dive the Tobruk.”

NEXT CHAPTER: A diver explores the surface of ex-HMAS Tobruk. Bundaberg Aqua Scuba

At this stage the Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting dangerous sea conditions through to Sunday.

The dive operator said there was a lot to see at the site, with most parts of the ship already covered in sea life.

"It takes a while for corals to grow, but there is plenty of growth on it,” Mr Negri said.

"There are shellfish and heaps of life on the ship, it's pretty well all covered.”

COMING TO LIFE: Ex-HMAS Tobruk captured in her new underwater post off Bundaberg. From Wreck to Reef

At its deepest point the former military ship lies about 30 metres underwater, which means Aqua Scuba will be offering a range of dives based on levels of experience.

An open water licence allows divers to get down to 18m below sea level, but an advanced licence is required to explore the ship at a greater depth.

"As an open water level diver you can still go right through and inside of the wreck,” Mr Negri said.

"From the top of the wreck at 10.5 metres you can still get through the passenger areas and corridors, and get down into the tank hold, the bridge and the gally.”

For more information phone Bundaberg Aqua Scuba on 4153 5761.