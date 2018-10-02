Tobruk decision on the horizon, says minister

THE State Government has still not made a decision on the fate of ex-HMAS Tobruk.

Four months have passed since the scuttling of the navy ship off the coast of Bundaberg and Hervey Bay as a dive wreck, and the fate of the vessel, which came to rest on its starboard side, remains murky.

Since the scuttling, described as a "devastating failure” by Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett, dive operators and the public have been in the dark with the question over whether the wreck would be righted going unanswered.

Ms Enoch yesterday said a decision would be made soon after results of a report by the scuttling contractor was released.

No dates or decisions were detailed in Ms Enoch's response.

"We are currently awaiting the results of an independent dive assessment recently conducted on site, and look forward to providing an announcement regarding the Tobruk very soon,” Ms Enoch said.

"I thank the region's dive and tourism operators, and the wider community, for their patience.”

BAD FOR BUSINESS: Tobruk dive wreck operator Brett Lakey says he has had to turn potential divers away. Max Fleet BUN210715LME14

Ms Enoch did not say when dive operators would be approved to take tourists the site, why the government had not maintained communication with the community or affected parties or whether the ship was damaged during scuttling.

The Department of Environment and Science has also been unable to provide any definitive answers.

A department spokesperson last week said no decision had been made, and asked for the NewsMail to contact the department in one month, which would be close to five months since the Tobruk was sunk on its starboard side.

Lady Musgrave Experience dive operator Brett Lakey on Saturday said he had "one phone call” from officials since the scuttling and was disappointed at the lack of communication and decisions from the department.

"It is disappointing because of the scope of the work that was needed to prepare the ship for scuttling in the first place,” Mr Lakey said.

"We've had a lot of dive clubs that want to come up and dive the site but we can't commit .... unfortunately the wreck is not allowed to be dived, so we can't bring business to the region.”