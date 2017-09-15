Tobruk artefacts to be stored on Fraser Coast

SHIP STORAGE: Council is looking at trying to store artefacts from the HMAS Tobruk for the proposed museum.

SHIP STORAGE: Council is looking at trying to store artefacts from the HMAS Tobruk for the proposed museum.

ARTEFACTS from the ex-HMAS Tobruk could find a new home on the Fraser Coast after the council voted to secure items from the ship before it is scuttled.

Councillors voted unanimously to give $20,000 for the storage of artefacts and significant parts of the ship for the region's proposed Tobruk Museum.

It follows the council contributing about $50,000 towards a feasibility study for the museum in May.

The museum, which is being developed by Regional Development Australia (RDA) Wide Bay Burnett, will double as a Fishing Hall of Fame for the region.

SKY HIGH: Trevor Walden captured this unique view of the ex-HMAS Tobruk being towed into the Burnett River from his helicopter.Photo: Trevor Walden

Councillor Stuart Taylor said the collecting of artefacts was about "telling a story" of the vessel's history.

"From a community perspective, it's about finding anything that is not only a significant part of the ship, but even smaller items that can tell a story," Cr Taylor said.

"It will help show the maritime history of the Fraser Coast.

"This will also provide tourists with opportunities to explore our history and the vessel's history in more depth."

HMAS Tobruk will be scuttled in waters between Bundaberg and Hervey Bay in 2018.

Executive officer for RDA Wide Bay Burnett Scott Rowe said memorabilia like telephones, bunk beds and even the mast would make great additions to the proposed museum.

"In a ship that's 127m in length, there's a lot of items that can tell a great story," Mr Rowe said.

"There's already been a lot of community interest from RSL clubs and community organisations like the Burrum Heads Progress Association in getting some of the memorabilia as well."

Mr Rowe said he hoped to see "ground being scratched" on the museum's location after the vessel is scuttled.