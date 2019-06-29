To the power of 10 for high flying Wide Bay AFL leaders

Bay Powers, Nicholas Bennetts in the perfect position to take the mark when the team's met earlier this season.

Bay Powers, Nicholas Bennetts in the perfect position to take the mark when the team's met earlier this season. Brian Cassidy

AFL: For Wide Bay AFL leaders Bay Power hope to extend their win streak today to ten when they play ATW this afternoon.

The Hervey Bay side has remained unbeaten since round three of the 2019 season.

Power started round one with a bye with round two providing their only loss against Brothers Bulldogs.

Since then there has been no stopping them as they continue to notch wins.

Coach Kristian Walton is not thinking too far ahead and following the sporting cliche goes 'taking it one game at a time'.

The ATW will be high in confidence after winning their first match of the season last week against Brothers Bulldogs and Walton knows his team will have to play well.

"We have a few out with injuries and illness but we will still be fielding a strong team," he said.

Bay Power currently sit four wins ahead of the second and third placed teams on the ladder and will be wanting to extend their lead on their chasers.

With seven rounds remaining including two byes for the Hervey Bay side a win today will go close to wrapping up the minor premiership for the club.

Match commences at 3pm at Keith Dunne Oval, Hervey Bay.

The Hervey Bay Bombers and Brothers Bulldogs have the bye.