To the bushfire towns: We’re for you

Locals seek refuge at Malua Bay, south of Batemans Bay, NSW, on New Year’s Eve. Picture: Alex Coppel/News Corp

Today, I want to make a simple but serious promise to the communities affected by the bushfires. News Corp will stand by you and support you.

We will help you get back on your feet. We will champion the efforts of your towns to rebuild, your businesses to recover. We will not forget you as the weeks and months pass.

This is our pledge to you.

Today, News is publishing a special edition in the Herald Sun, The Daily Telegraph, The Advertiser and The Courier-Mail that will raise at least $1.5 million for the bushfire recovery efforts. Tomorrow, the Weekly Times - the voice of the country - will also publish a tribute edition.

Together with other contributions announced previously, News Corp and its leaders are providing more than $10.5 million towards this vital relief and rebuilding work. Contributions from Foxtel, majority owned by News, are expected to take this to more than $11 million.

This money will be directed to where it is needed most - the long-term revival of impacted communities, benefiting local firefighters and provision of emergency services.

The plight of the areas and people impacted by fires has touched so many in Australia and globally: we join with many other businesses and individuals supporting their recovery.

Consequently, I am proud today to thank the many businesses and partners who have supported these special editions. The proceeds of their advertising will go towards the relief efforts.

I would also like to sincerely thank our readers who have bought today's editions - this money is also being directed towards the recovery initiatives.

These contributions and commitments will make a difference - and demonstrate the finest of the spirit of Australia where we unite together to help those in difficult times.

Fireys, like those at Bunyip State Park CFA, make us proud to be Australian. Picture: Alex Coppel/News Corp

The special editions are important because they pay tribute and respect to the Australians impacted by this terrible crisis - and honour those who have worked so hard to support them.

Times like these bring out the best in our nation - the firefighters, emergency services workers, military and ordinary people who have tirelessly helped others fill us with admiration.

They make us proud to be Australian.

Our hearts go out to the families, young and old, mums and dads, grandparents and children who have been affected - in some cases losing loved ones and homes.

These are the members of our communities we must not forget nor neglect. They will need our support in what will be a long journey.

News Corp will champion the recovery efforts of these communities.

People flee the New Year's Eve bushfire at Lake Conjola, NSW. Picture: Jonathan Ng/News Corp

We take seriously our role to ensure they are heard on the issues that matter to them and advocate for them when they need assistance.

News Corp's journalists and photographers have been on the ground around the clock in the fire areas since they started in November and continue to report latest developments.

Their focus has been reporting stories of extraordinary heroism, bravery and sadly, heartbreak and ensuring local residents and the nation at large have been informed of what is happening.

Going forward, there will be many debates for our nation. The climate is changing and this will form part of a significant discussion.

The Daily Telegraph’s cartoonist Warren Brown captures the nation’s response. Picture: Warren Brown/News Corp

As all trusted media must do, we will report many views and opinions, we will canvas these many debates and we will give a voice to many people in our society.

These are emotional times for many but it is important we work together. Our priority must be the people, the families, the businesses and the towns impacted so terribly by this tragedy.

News Corp has pledged to help fire-ravaged communities. Picture: Terry Pontikos/News Corp

I can assure you News Corp's reporting now and in the future will remain committed to doing this. We will stand by these communities and support them as they recover and become great again.

Michael Miller is Executive Chairman - News Corp Australasia