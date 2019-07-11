To test or not to test? Readers debate welfare proposal

Readers have debated for and against mandatory drug testing for welfare recipients.

BUNDY residents have shared their two cents on whether the region should or should not be included in a potential drug test trial for welfare recipients.

Their comments come as the NewsMail this week reported the Minister for Families and Social Services, Anne Ruston, would not rule out Bundaberg being a trial site for a possible mandatory drug testing bill for welfare recipients.

Opinions were split through the 186 Facebook comments on the topic.

Veronika Wallace shared her opinion, asking what would happen to people who were tested and failed.

"How many will fail and what happens then?” Ms Wallace asked.

"Who will pay the bills and feed them then? Or are we saying all drug users can't pay bills and feed their families?

"No point testing if there is no end benefit or help to the problem caused.”

Kris Nelson commented that the testing may lead to an increase in unemployment and people exposed to homelessness as a result of the testing scheme.

"... and there will be a bigger divide between the rich and the poor,” Mr Nelson said.

Some commenters suggested building a rehabilitation centre for Bundaberg, rather than "wasting” it on drug testing and welfare cards.

Others, including Michael Darcy Tobin, voiced concerns of Bundaberg becoming a "ghost town”.

"The town will have no income,” he said.

But for all the voices that said "no”, just as many sang the idea's praises.

Stephen Ford agreed with the policy. Mr Ford wrote that if other employees in various industries were required to be drug tested and penalised for breaking workplace policies, it wasn't discriminatory to require the same from welfare recipients.

"We as a state and nation need to start making some hard choices to be fair to us all,” Mr Ford wrote.

Cassie Hurley also agreed with Stephen Ford's sentiments, saying welfare recipients shouldn't be exempt from the same drug and alcohol policies many follow at their places of employment.

Hayley McDonnell also agreed, saying it was a "great idea”, but noted as someone who didn't drink or smoke, she would be "horrified” if she were asked to do a drug test.

"Its a huge violation of privacy,” she said.

Ms McDonnell also noted the drug testing method wouldn't be appropriate for people on other forms of welfare such as the disability support pension or retiree payments.

Larissa Clark said it wasn't fair to put everyone in the same basket.

"Addiction isn't a reason to be treated like a piece of crap ... when did a welfare payment become exclusive?”