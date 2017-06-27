To reach golden heights

YOUNG TALENT: Bundaberg para-athlete Nathan Donaldson and country singer Phoebe Jay joined forces for a music video to accompany Higher Than This Day.

TWO of Bundaberg's most talented teenagers Phoebe Jay and Nathan Donaldson have collaborated for Phoebe's latest music video.

The hit country music singer and the qualifying wheelchair racer for the World Para Athlete Junior Championships have racked up 97,000 views since its released on Sunday.

Phoebe Jay said Higher Than This Day talks about breaking down barriers and trying to make your dreams a reality.

"The song talks about not being limited by the people around you and to seek to trust in yourself and fly higher than this day to achieve your goals in life,” she said.

"Being told not to sing country music.

"Nathan Donaldson is the embodiment of the spirit of my song - kids got heart.”

Nathan has Cerebral Palsy and was introduced to wheelchair racing by Paralympian Rheed McCracken and has experienced his own success at a state and national level.

The young singer-songwriter said having reached nearly 100,000 views already was "awesome”.

"My Music is reaching people and that is a singers dream,” she said.

Nathan said he had a lot of fun and really enjoyed filming the video.

"It's a great song has great meaning behind it,” he said.

"Listening to the words makes me think about my achievements and my goals.

Nathan's father Paul Donaldson said Nathan was a little taken back by how many people have seen it.

Not only does it have a positive message, but it's shed a light on the the sport itself.

"Phoebe saw Nathan at Relay for Life last year and followed his success and thought it would be a great fit for her video,” Mr Donaldson said.

"It's a really good song, Phoebe Jay is great.

"It's given the sport a lot of publicity and has a positive message about not being held back.”

To help Nathan on his journey to Switzerland go to http://bit.ly/2sHv3H9

Or to watch the inspirational duo visit http://bit.ly/2rIzwF2