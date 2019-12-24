Menu
Bundaberg State High School students send words of well wishes for Christmas.
News

’To our wonderfêul farmers’: Students’ offer well wishes

Ellen Ransley
24th Dec 2019 5:30 AM
A BUNDABERG high school teacher had one simple task for her students in their last weeks of school this year — spread some Christmas cheer to those doing it tough.

Students from Bundaberg State High School have written Christmas cards which made their way into the hands of Mayor Jack Dempsey.

Cr Dempsey then sent them on to the mayor of Maranoa Regional Council, Tyson Golder.

“Our thoughts are with you all as this terrible drought continues to worsen in your region,” Cr Dempsey said.

“Our whole region wants to support you, and a local teacher came up with a great initiative to show farmers in the Maranoa that we’re thinking of them.”

Cr Golder was asked by Cr Dempsey to share the Christmas cards with farmers in the community, on behalf of the students.

“We have so many drought-affected farmers in our region, and I wanted to share the cards with as many of them as we could,” Cr Golder said.

“I hope the readers of The Western Star can take a ­moment to appreciate the messages of well wishes our Bundaberg friends have sent.”

Cr Dempsey said he hoped the wishes were well received.

“May the new year bring the much needed rain that is needed.”

